Lucky Hank season 2: Bob Odenkirk on possible renewal

Is there a chance that a Lucky Hank season 2 will happen over at AMC? It has been several weeks since the season 1 finale and yet, there is still no official word.

If you haven’t watched the first season yet, here is your recommendation to do so! While it is a far more low-stakes story than anything that you saw from Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul, it is one of the more fascinating new programs of the year. You have comedy, drama, and a finale that is particularly poignant and worth of the journey. It didn’t necessarily generate a lot of publicity, but there is always a chance that it builds up steam over the next few months. (One of the things working against it is the title — we don’t think it’s clear until you watch the show why it is named what it is.)

Speaking to Deadline this week in the wake of his Emmy nomination for playing Saul Goodman / Jimmy McGill, Odenkirk indicates that there is still no season 2 decision on the future of Lucky Hank. If we had to wager personally, this is something that AMC will wait until the other side of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes to figure out. It is not as though they can make any television in the interim, so there is no reason to rush along a decision.

Now, we will say that in the event that there is no season 2, the finale does seem like a worthy enough ending as it ties together some important loose ends. However, there is room for interpretation on a few different scenes, and it would be fascinating to see whether some of the big decisions Hank makes actually stick. We are a little hesitant to say anything more than this, mostly because the last thing we want to do is give something major away.

So, for the time being, we will cross our fingers and hope for the best.

