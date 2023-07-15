The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 trailer: New questions…

Now that we know that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 1 is coming to AMC in September, we can now turn our attention to a trailer. Are we going to be getting something soon on the future of the series? Is that too much to ask for at the moment?

Well, just a few days ago we would have made the assumption that a trailer would be coming very soon at The Walking Dead Universe San Diego Comic-Con panel. However, what’s going to happen with that in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA strike remains unclear. Actors are the primary sell for these properties to mainstream fans, and you also can’t have writers there due to the WGA strike. Who can you really throw out there to promote these shows? We don’t think some network executive is going to be treated too kindly by people upset over the corporations not giving actors and writers what they are asking for.

At this point, it is reasonable to say that there may not be a panel at all for this franchise — or if there is, that it is mostly pre-recorded footage and no actual discussion with people who work on the show. Can you maybe bring out a non-writing executive producer for a discussion? Maybe, but that’s it. There may have been contingencies in the event of a SAG-AFTRA strike, but even still, you want to make a splash if you are at SDCC. Otherwise, you’re better off not going at all.

One way or another, we’re sure that even more footage of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon will surface soon. If not at a panel, it could come alongside the season 1 finale of Dead City. We have already seen some teasers for the Norman Reedus series, so it is not as though there is nothing out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

