The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon premiere date confirmed at AMC

If you have been eagerly hoping to see a premiere date for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon over at AMC, we come bearing some good news! Today, the folks at the network have confirmed when the Norman Reedus-led show is coming back in the air.

Come Sunday, September 10 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time, you will have a chance to see Daryl’s story commence over on AMC. We know that The Walking Dead: Dead City and several other off-shoots have streamed a bit earlier over on AMC+, and we wouldn’t be surprised if that is the case here, as well. The most important thing is that you’re not going to be waiting for some extremely long period of time to get to see this show.

As for what the story is going to be for the Daryl show, let’s just put it like this — you are going to have a chance to see this character build a new life for himself after finding himself in France under somewhat-mysterious circumstances. This is a totally different world than anything that we have seen before, and there are a lot of big question marks that go along with it. Given that Daryl has long been somewhat of a loner, it will be rather interesting to see how he relates to some of the people who are around him now. This could be an extremely different story than the original, and we hope that the producers really take it upon themselves to deliver some really interesting twists.

The one way that this franchise will keep growing is to kkeep trying new things — for that very reason, we really want to have a lot of faith that this show will deliver when the dust settles. We’ll just have to see how some things play out, won’t we?

What are you most interested in seeing with The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon right now?

