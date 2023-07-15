The Orville season 4 renewal hopes: Why the long wait continues

We do think most fans of The Orville are at this point pretty used to waiting. Just think about it like this. There was a long break from season 2 to season 3. Meanwhile, nearly a year has passed since the season 3 finale arrived on Hulu.

Yet, here we are, still eagerly awaiting news on a season 4 … and we are likely going to be in this place for quite some time.

The latest update that we have on this subject is ultimately one that signals that another long wait is ahead — the onset of the SAG-AFTRA strike. We do not believe personally that this impacts whether or not The Orville is coming back, but it is another thing that will likely be resolved before a decision is made. Every indication we have at present is that this deal will be resolved first and then after that, we could see an end to the writers’ strike. From there, more decisions will be made on shows hovering around the bubble … or so we hope. There are other issues also impacting the sci-fi hit from Seth MacFarlane, from budgetary concerns to questions about Hulu’s long-term ownership. This has not been an easy process.

If there is anything that we can say to give a lot of people faith at this particular time, it is simply this: The cast and crew still seem eager to do more. The passion for this project has yet to dissipate. So long as this remains the case, we do still think that there is still a certain amount of hope. We know that fans of this world will not go quietly into the night.

Why keep this show on?

If you are a fan, you already know! If you are new to the world of The Orville, just know that this is one of the most imaginative sci-fi worlds out there these days. There is a mixture of humor and thought-provoking content that feels accessible to a large audience. Fans of sci-fi will love it, but those new to the genre are welcomed in equal measure.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Orville right now, including some other discussions about the future

What do you think — are you hopeful that The Orville season 4 is going to happen?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







