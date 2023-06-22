The Orville season 4: Will we get renewal news this summer?

If you are a huge fan of The Orville, then you are probably used to incredibly long waits at this point. Just think about it like this: We were stuck waiting for years between season 2 and season 3. Now, it has been over a year since season 3 and yet, there is still no news on season 4.

So is that going to change this summer? Is there any reason to think that it could? The answer to this, just like so many other things related to the Seth MacFarlane series, is complicated. After all, there are so many more layers to this than would necessarily be apparent at first.

Where should we start off here? Well, we suppose the best place is simply noting the reason why it has taken this long without us getting news. The writers’ strike may be a factor, but that’s only for the last 50-plus days. Before that, we had a lot of rapid changes in the industry in between cost-cutting measures and streaming ownership. The latter is especially important for Hulu, which has ownership stakes from both Comcast and Disney. The former is likely to eventually sell their stake to the latter, but this is a pretty messy situation. If you love business deals, it’s worth reading up on.

As for where The Orville stands in all of this, we’re talking about an expensive show from a busy creator that requires a lot of chips to fall into place at the right time. Everyone seems eager to come back for more, but the odds of it getting a renewal this summer are too dependent on other things to predict. Getting more stability on the Hulu ownership situation is one. The writers’ strike is another. Meanwhile, there is also a threat of an actors’ strike as the summer goes on. Until the smoke clears on at least a few of those things, we may not hear much more.

Now that we’ve said all of this, go ahead and remember this — if you love The Orville and you really should, keep spreading the word! Even now, these views really are still significant.

