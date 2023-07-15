The Challenge USA season 2 trailer: A Tyler, Alyssa romance?

As we get ourselves prepared for The Challenge USA season 2 to premiere next month, CBS has revealed a brand-new trailer. So what can you expect? Well, there are a few different things worth noting here, including a possible romance in the game.

First things first, we should start off by noting that the big “twist” at the heart of this season is that there are multiple iconic players from The Challenge franchise who are coming on board this season. We don’t want to sound like too much of a broken record here, but who was really asking for this? Did we actually need to see return appearances from the likes of Bananas and Tori? It makes sense for the OG series, but we actually liked seeing CBS stars only in this particular venue.

Well, regardless the Challenge players are here, and there are a number of Big Brother, Survivor, and also Amazing Race alum squaring off with them. Some people have been on the show before. Others? Not so much.

Through the full trailer (which you can see here), you do see a number of super-physical showdowns take place. You can see some of the storylines that are at the heart of the new version of the show. The veterans are going to be desperate to come in and put the newbies in their place. Meanwhile, there could be surprising relationships in the game. Could Tyler from Big Brother 20 get closer to Alyssa from Big Brother 24? It seems like the two may be kissing at one point. Ironically, both were in showmances on their previous shows, but neither one of them worked out long-term and because of that, they are entering this single and we’ll see what happens.

Above all else, we do think that we’re going to be getting a more competitive ending than what we saw in season 1. Doesn’t that feel inevitable?

(Photo: CBS.)

