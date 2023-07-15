America’s Got Talent: Will SAG-AFTRA strike impact live shows?

As many of you most likely know, America’s Got Talent is going to be kicking off some of its live shows later this summer. That is a pretty big deal, and we tend to imagine that there will be some crazy fantastic contestants taking part. Just think about some of the auditions that we’ve had a chance to see so far this season!

Now, here is where things get somewhat complicated: As some of you know, days ago a SAG-AFTRA strike officially began, which means that all actors have ceased work on scripted productions and it remains to be seen when they will resume. Given that a show like AGT does have actors on it including Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Terry Crews, are they going to be able to keep going? Will there need to be a lot of replacements?

While this is a somewhat-fluid situation and there are some things that could change. Here is what we have a chance to say moving forward. According to a report from Deadline, variety shows / reality shows like this one are covered by something known as the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting. Basically, this is a somewhat separate agreement than what has led to the strike at present, and this means that the judges and Terry can continue to move forward. Is it still a dicey situation? Without a doubt, given that it may be hard to work knowing that many of their brothers and sisters in the profession are unable to.

Of course, our hope is that by the time the live shows start, this situation will be resolved … but we have yet to see a lot transpire that leads to us having much hope on that subject at the moment. This is a really complicated situation and unfortunately, the networks and studios have been reluctant to give everyone their fair share.

