Celebrity Big Brother season 4: Could it be considered now?

Is there an actual chance at a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 happening at CBS? Let’s just say that we understand why the question is coming up now.

As many of you may be aware, at this point we are basically two and a half months into a writers’ strike, which is bringing us ever closer to the length of the one that we had during the 2007-08 TV season. Meanwhile, we are also in the early days of a SAG-AFTRA strike, meaning that this is the first time in over 50 years that the two units are striking at the same exact time.

What does this mean? Well, the network is going to need some alternate programming.

Now, we recognize already that Big Brother 25 is premiering in early August and based on some of what we know at present, the idea here is that it will most likely run until early November. This fills a lot of major gaps on the network schedule, which they are going to be desperate to fill this fall. Originally we think that CBS was hoping to have some of their typical shows on the air before December, but that is looking more and more unlikely to transpire. This means, of course, the interest in more fill-in content.

Interestingly, if there is a Celebrity Big Brother 4 that happens in December or January (still very much not confirmed), they may not be able to cast actors unless the strike is over. While technically there are provisions that may allow some to compete, in terms of optics many may not want to. Still, we think that CBS could look at something where they cast other sorts of celebrities. Even when the strikes are over, it will take time to get scripts written and also get things back in production. Since a lot of productions were already shut down due to the writers’ strike, actors are not missing out on as much right now. We hope that they keep fighting for what they believe in.

As for more Big Brother, we imagine we’ll hear something more by the fall if CBS ends up producing another season.

