Celebrity Big Brother season 4 possible at CBS, but when?

While it may not be that much of a surprise to anyone, it does look like a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 could be coming to CBS.

Nothing may be confirmed at the moment, but a report over at Deadline indicates that in the wake of the writers’ strike, the network is going to strongly consider doing another version of the show. We last saw one of these opposite the Winter Olympics, and in this case, it could serve as some sort of insurance policy.

With all of this being said, we do think that the network is going to take their time to figure out such a decision. They have no real reason to rush this along and because of that, a certain element of patience is going to be required here. It almost has to be! If the strike is resolved soon, they may not need something like this. Otherwise, they could. Save for paying the celebrities to participate and taking care of the crew, this show is reasonably cost-effective; you already have the set, and you can also make money back with live feeds at Paramount+.

If there is no celebrity season, we wonder if there is something else that could be considered here — an all-star season featuring players from the past. If you did this within just a short period of time, isn’t this something that a lot of former players would be interested in doing? Personally, we’d prefer this and have a regular season full of newbies — that way, you don’t lose the original thing that made this show so great. (Also, with returnees there is that massive fear of pre-gaming.)

The biggest piece of advice that we can offer right now is to stay tuned — we are going to keep our eyes peeled over the weeks and months ahead.

Do you think we are going to see a Celebrity Big Brother season 4 at CBS down the road?

