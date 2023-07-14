Dancing with the Stars 32: The impact of the SAG-AFTRA strike

How much of an impact will the SAG-AFTRA strike have on shows like Dancing with the Stars season 32? Let’s just say that it’s complicated, and for a number of different reasons.

First and foremost, you should know this — as Deadline notes, there are no plans at the moment for the strike to dramatically impact the future of the ballroom competition. To be specific, reality and variety shows of this nature are covered under the SAG-AFTRA National Code of Fair Practice for Network Television Broadcasting. This is separate from the deal that has led to the strike, and shows like Dancing with the Stars can move forward with some of their on-air talent.

Here is where things could start to get a little bit more dicey. We do anticipate that there are going to be some casting challenges, given that if you are an actor, do you really want to participate on a show like this during a strike? It may be a source of income, but it may lead to some pretty difficult optics. The same goes for some other celebrity-themed reality shows that are out there.

As a result of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if programs like The Masked Singer and this one rely more on other sorts of performers, plus also reality stars and athletes. Typically, there are only a handful of actors cast in these shows in the first place.

When do we anticipate that a full cast will be revealed?

Well, for the time being our feeling is that it will probably happen at some point in the fall — we’ll just have to wait and see if news starts to strickle out in some form before then.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

