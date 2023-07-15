Mayans MC series finale: Any more Sons of Anarchy cameos?

With the Mayans MC series finale just around the corner, why not have a chat about cameos? Or, to be specific, how many of them can we expect to see coming up?

Well, first and foremost, let’s go ahead and reflect on what we just saw on this past episode. Wasn’t it nice to have an appearance from Drea de Matteo as Wendy? She is such a huge part of the history of Sons of Anarchy, and we do think she imparted some great wisdom to EZ when it comes to explaining how being in an MC can utterly destroy those around you. We do think that he would’ve liked to change even more than he’ll be capable of, given the present circumstances and the hole he has already dug for himself.

As we move forward, of course it would be great to see some more appearances from familiar faces, and it is possible that we get another small nod or two. However, we’d be shocked if the series finale of Mayans MC suddenly becomes a curtain call for the prior show. We tend to think that Wendy’s return was a way for the writers to say a goodbye to the world of Jax Teller — other than the presence of the Sons amidst the war with the Mayans. They are never gone entirely because of that group; yet, some familiar faces might be.

First and foremost, we do think the priority has to be EZ Reyes, Angel, Miguel, and the individual members of the Mayans. This show was created to be its own story, and of course we do think that this will be top priority. It has to be for the show to succeed.

