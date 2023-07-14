Swagger season 2 episode 5 spoilers: Everything changes

As we prepare to see Swagger season 2 episode 5 arrive on Apple TV+ next week? Well, this is an installment titled “Are We Free?,” and this could be one of the most important installments yet.

Even though much of the team has gone through a great deal in their lives already, one of the things that this show does a good job of doing is reminding us, time and time again, that these characters are all still young. There are a lot of experiences that they’ve yet to have and by virtue of that, there is a lot of growing up they still have to do. On next week’s episode, you will see them play a game at a specific place that makes them understand both how fortunate they are, but also how soon things can change. There are a lot of existential questions that could still come out of this that work their way through the rest of the season.

For a few more specifics right now, go ahead and check out the full Swagger season 2 episode 5 synopsis below with all sorts of other insight:

Team Swagger play a game at a youth detention facility, and what they experience will impact their lives forever.

Given where we are in the story right now, doesn’t this feel like a good time for a turning point? For us personally, we tend to think so. We’re ready to be able to explore more of what each person takes away from this, and also how it shows them even more of a world that is so much bigger than basketball.

Of course, remember to keep watching these episodes as soon as you can — that is the best way to ensure that there will be a future here! It is not lost on us that there aren’t many series out there that take a look at youth basketball through such a specific lens.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

