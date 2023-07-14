When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 spoilers: Baby shower!

In a little more than two weeks, we are getting set to check out the premiere of When Calls the Heart season 10. Want to dive a little bit more into what lies even beyond that?

Well, we do know that one of the biggest storylines that you are going to see throughout the upcoming episodes is Rosemary’s pregnancy, which will lead to huge moment and her and Lee’s lives. We get the sense that she will give birth at some point during this upcoming season, and there are going to be several great moments leading up to it. This will include a baby shower, which is going to be the focus of the Sunday, August 13 episode titled “Oh, Baby” — isn’t that a pretty clear reference to what it is about?

For a few more details about the future, check out more of the When Calls the Heart season 10 episode 3 synopsis below:

Tourists start arriving, including the St. Johns, who may prove to be trouble for Bill (Wagner). Meanwhile, Elizabeth (Krakow) rallies all Rosemary’s (Hutton) friends to plan the perfect baby shower.

One thing that will be different in the weeks to come

As some of you may be aware, the SAG-AFTRA strike is now underway and with that, be prepared for some major shifts when it comes to promotion for this and other shows. It is a rule for members of the union to not actively promote their productions during the strike, so if there are any major cast interviews that come out over the next couple of weeks, they would most likely have been done ahead of time. Everyone involved in When Calls the Heart is still proud of it, but they are all fighting for something bigger and deserve a great deal of respect.

