Foundation season 2 episode 2 preview: ‘A Glimpse of Darkness’

As we do prepare ourselves for Foundation season 2 episode 2 over at Apple TV+, do you want a better sense of what is next?

Obviously, we know that there will be some out there who wish that we had more than an episode a week and we understand that. Yet, the Lee Pace sci-fi series to us is a perfect reminder that the binge-watching model is not always best. These episodes are complicated and dense enough that you need time to digest them all this season in particular is taking on big themes of identity, plus relationship between self-worthiness and legacy. This is not something to be condensed; we’re not even sure that it can be condensed.

With this, we will be waiting until July 21 to learn more on what is next. If you do want to get a few more details all about what you can see from here, we suggest that you check out the Foundation season 2 episode 2 synopsis below:

Gaal has a disturbing vision. Day’s bond with Queen Sareth grows stronger. The Vault opens and reveals a cryptic message.

We know it is such an obvious pun, but the events of episode 2 are very much the foundation for what is going to be coming, and the vault’s message in particular could reverberate through a lot of the show coming up. We do tend to think that with longer episodes here, there will be room to give every character from Gaal to Brother Day plenty of time to explore their inner souls … while also tackling this complex world around them.

Just a reminder that since this is only season 2, catching up is not that hard! Also, with Silo over we need more sci-fi in our lives. This show is as fine an example as you are going to come across.

Related – Be sure to get some more news regarding Foundation season 2, including a tease for Lee Pace

What do you most want to see moving into Foundation season 2 episode 2 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







