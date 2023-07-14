The Blacklist series finale: Is Raymond Reddington dead?

Entering tonight’s The Blacklist series finale, we knew that the fate of Raymond Reddington was absolutely up in the air. This is a guy who has managed to escape death time and time again and at some point, we figured he’d be forced to face it.

So is that what happened over the course of the two-hour event? It goes without saying, but there are some massive spoilers ahead…

If you find yourselves dissatisfied with the way that the story ended, let’s just go ahead and say this: You are far from alone. This is going to be a really controversial end given that we saw James Spader’s character ultimately taken down by a bull in the middle of an open field. It feels so anticlimactic to what we’ve seen on this show over the years, though his death does enable the Task Force to be free. It is just a difficult thing to actually think about or accept at this point!

For us personally, we had always hoped that the end of the story would be somehow a little more peaceful for the character. Sure, we understand that he is a criminal but at the same time, he didn’t hurt innocent people. This was not a Walter White figure by any means. We wanted to think that he was off somewhere on a private island, getting a chance to live out his final days separate from all of the chaos of the past several years.

As for the Task Force

We’re sure that in some shape or form, they are going to have a chance to spend a little bit of time moving forward in a quest for happiness and peace. We just wish we could see more of it.

