The Blacklist series finale: Is Reddington really Katarina?

Entering tonight’s The Blacklist series finale, we knew that there was a good chance that we’d learn Raymond Reddington’s identity. Or, at the very least, there was a chance at it.

So do we come out of this knowing with the utmost confidence that Reddington is actually the real Katarina Rostova? You can argue that, beyond the shadow of a doubt, based on a conversation that the character had with Agnes during the two-hour event. Within it, Agnes made a comment to him suggesting that he said something that was similar to what a mother would say. His response, meanwhile, strongly implies that he is a mother (“I guess I just can’t help it”) … and therefore the mom of Liz Keen.

Now that we’ve said all of this, we don’t think that this finale necessarily prohibits anyone from being able to think whatever they want and honestly, the producers may prefer to not say anything explicitly given the fact that they never did on the show itself. Canonically, you can still say that Reddington is anyone … at least if you want to.

There are certainly emotional reasons why the Rederina theory makes sense, though there are also some holes in it — though then again, there are holes in a LOT of theories all across the board. We’ve grown rather used to not being certain as to anything and everything within this world.

What was our favorite theory over the years?

For us personally, it is the one that this was somehow the real Raymond Reddington and he had managed to survive everything. However, the bones and the DNA years ago contracted that, and it would be a really hard thing for the show to explain at the end of the day.

