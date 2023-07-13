The Blacklist season 10 episode 21, 22: Series finale expectations

In just a matter of hours we’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 10 episode 21 and episode 22 — and, of course, we are thrilled about it. This is the series finale! There is so much cool stuff that we anticipate taking place from start to finish, and that means moments to be emotional, shocked, and a whole lot else.

So what can you really expect to see at the end of the day? Well, let’s just go ahead and say that this is the proper place to share some of what we know, and also what we expect.

For starters, “Raymond Reddington” and “Raymond Reddington: Good Night” are going to offer some opportunities to get closure on the main stories at the core of the series. That includes if there is another plan the character has and also how the Task Force moves forward. Are Cooper, Ressler, and others going to get some sort of resolution, or will the end up in prison? We know that some familiar faces from the past will return, as one sneak preview gave us a hint of Paula coming back.

As for the big question of Reddington’s identity, we do think that the finale is going to give us something. Will it be something huge? That’s not a thing that we’ve got some sort of big, hyper-clear answer on at the moment. We don’t think the show ever wants to make it too overt given that there is no real reason for anyone left on the show to demand answers.

Now, we don’t think that every loose end from the past several years is going to be answered. As a matter of fact, we’d be shocked if that is the case. Finales are hard, but so long as we at least feel like the journey was worthwhile, that is what matters.

