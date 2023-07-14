Tough as Nails season 5 episode 5 spoilers: A tough decision…

First and foremost, let’s start this Tough as Nails season 5 episode 5 piece with a reminder that a new episode is airing on Sunday. The show is continuing to come on twice a week, and is working to give CBS at least some sort of new programming through an extended summer hiatus.

As for what is poised to be coming up next, let’s just say that this could be one of the more eventful and emotional hours that we’ve seen so far this season. We know that this is more than just an individual game — there is that team component as the two different crews work in order to win that pool of money at the end of the season. If something happens to one person, it impacts everyone. In the end, this does bring us to one of the main events at the heart of this story.

Want to learn a little bit more now about what to expect? Then go ahead and check out the full Tough as Nails season 5 episode 5 synopsis below:

“Just Trying to Be Me” – Dirty Hands and Savage Crew race to locate and purchase a long list of heavy, bulky items from a large home improvement store during the team competition. Meanwhile, one crew member faces an extremely difficult decision that could impact their team’s future in the competition, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Sunday, July 16 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*.

Now, it goes without saying that at this point in the season, the competitors probably know who some of the favorites are in the competition. With that, we do think the focus starts to shift a little bit. Who really has the ability to rise to stay consistent all the way to the end?

