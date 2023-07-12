The Last of Us season 2: Show EP on early planning

As we get ourselves prepared for The Last of Us season 2 on HBO, we recognize that it’s going to be a long wait. Originally the plan was for production to start this fall, but that could potentially change due to the writers’ strike. At this point, there are a lot of things currently still up in the air.

So what can be said at the moment about the next chapter? What exactly is being planned? For that, we’re at least happy to hear a little bit from executive producer Craig Mazin.

Speaking on the subject of the future to Entertainment Weekly, here is what Mazin had to say about where things currently stand:

“[The goal is] to not necessarily achieve the same outcome, but follow the same process … It is ultimately the only process I really know and understand as somebody that writes things and directs and produces. So I don’t really have much of a choice, but it is nice to know that at least this first go around, doing it the way I do it worked. I have great partners. We are all very humble with each other. Objections are always carefully considered. Nobody in our group operates out of ego or being defensive. We just try to make things better all the time, and we take care of each other. I think as long as we keep doing that, and we have more incredible source material to work with, we’re gonna continue to adapt the way we do, which is to surprise people that have played the game. But also, I don’t think anybody who has played the game is gonna watch a second season and go, ‘Wait, what is this?'”

Basically, the hope seems to be to offer some surprises, but also tell a story that should be faithful to some people out there. Beyond a doubt this can b a delicate balancing act, but we certainly hope that it is one that works out positively in the end.

At the moment, our feeling is that the next part of Joel and Ellie’s journey will air at some point in 2025. We are very much excited to see what happens from here.

