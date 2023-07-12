The Idol season 2: HBO boss mum on potential renewal

We are a month and a half removed now from the season 1 finale, so is there anything that HBO is saying now about season 2?

We’ve said this for a good while now, but we have a hard time imagining that the Lily-Rose Depp series from Sam Levinson and The Weeknd is going to be coming back for more. After all, remember that it was largely lambasted by critics and viewers alike, and the finale itself was especially polarizing, even compared to the rest of the series. All of this makes us feel like the network is more and more likely to move away from the show. Did it draw some viewers for its early episodes at least? Sure, but its overall performance remains unclear and we don’t think they need to keep something around that a lot of people out there do not like.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in the midst of the network’s Emmy success today, Casey Bloys was pretty mum on the subject of bringing The Idol back:

Nothing [to share] today. Only Emmy talk for you.

In the end, we do think that we’re going to be seeing HBO take their time to figure this out. Even if they have figured out that they are not bringing the show back, we will most likely see an announcement for quite some time — possibly not until the end of the writers’ strike. A lot of networks have slowed down some of their announcements, but we can’t say that this is 100% the case for all of them.

Beyond The Idol, HBO does have a number of other high-profile shows ahead including Winning Time, True Detective, and eventually more of House of the Dragon, The White Lotus, and Euphoria — though the latter shows are still pretty darn far away.

