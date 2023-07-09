Is The Idol new tonight on HBO? Season 1 episode 6 discussion

Is The Idol new tonight on HBO? Are we going to have a chance to see more of the controversial world featuring Jocelyn and Tedros?

There are a lot of super-strange things to discuss in regards to this Lily-Rose Depp / The Weeknd series at present, but let’s start with this: There is no new installment on the premium-cable network tonight. If you are expecting something more, you are sure to be disappointed.

What is a little more surprising, however, is how once upon a time, it actually did seem like there was a season 1 episode 6 we were going to receive. The original plan was for this to be a six-episode season but at some point after Sam Levinson took over fully as director, that changed. The result of this was a story that was slightly more condensed, but also one that had some huge gaps.

Take, for example, what happened to cause Jocelyn to seemingly see the light further on Tedros, only to then welcome him back in the end. It felt like there was a lot of stuff between episode 4 and the finale that was left on the cutting-room floor. Heck, there’s also an almost-alternate version of the show that existed out three before Levinson came on as director. One day, maybe we’ll see some extended article about the making of this show, as it is one of the most fascinating and complicated productions in recent memory.

At the end of the day, The Idol itself is probably going to be remembered as one of the strangest shows in the history of HBO. You can be pleased that there is a new big-budget non-franchise show out there, but also still feel like it was a massive disappointment and narrative chances. Hopefully, premium cable continues to take changes, but this show just didn’t deliver at all and the odds of a season 2 seem fairly low.

What do you think about The Idol not having a season 1 episode 6 as once planned?

