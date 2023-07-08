Euphoria season 3: Is that now a larger focus at HBO?

With The Idol now very-much over, is it time for the focus to be put more squarely on Euphoria season 3? It is easy to make that argument.

Of course, now that we’ve said that, we should note that HBO has always tried to keep the Zendaya series in mind over the past several months. The big problem has really big scheduling. The show’s star, plus castmates including Sydney Sweeney, have been working on a lot of other projects. Meanwhile, Sam Levinson himself put a lot of stock in The Idol being the next big thing. It wasn’t.

Because of that show’s critical failures (and the unlikeliness of there being a season 2), we do think that there could be even more pressure at this point on there being another Euphoria chapter in the near future. There are really a few different factors at play here. We do think Levinson will be out to prove that he still can be behind some great television, while the cast will be eager to dive back into some roles that helped to define their career. This is a challenging show to do just because the days are long and the material is often really difficult. We don’t know how long a show like this will really last, and there is always a chance that season 3 ends up being the end.

If that does turn out to be the case, then you better believe that everyone involved is going to want it to end with a high note. We do tend to think that on some level, there will be questions about this behind the scenes whenever season 3 does start production.

For now, we are very much aware that we are going to be waiting for a while to see what’s next. Production has yet to kick off, and early indications are that we will not have a chance to see it until at least early 2023.

