FBoy Island season 3 premiere date confirmed at The CW

Earlier this week, we confirmed that FBoy Island season 3 was going to feature former Bachelorette Katie Thurston as one of the leads. Now, we’ve also gotten a chance to learn when the show will be making its debut at its new home in The CW. This is one of many release dates that was unveiled at the network a little bit earlier today.

Are there any takeaways? Well, in theory sure … but a lot of them are international shows. All original scripted content has been delayed to midseason in the wake of the writers’ strike, so you are going to need to be patient as we get from point A to point B here.

Below, you can see some of the premiere dates as currently announced — just know that all times announced here are Eastern, and that they are all very much subject to change at this given moment in time.

Tuesday, September 5

9:00 – The Swarm

Wednesday, October 4

8:00 – Sullivan’s Crossing

9:00 – The Spencer Sisters

Thursday, October 12

8:00 – FBoy Island

Monday, October 16

9:30 – Everything Else Burns

Friday, October 20

8:00 – Penn & Teller: Fool Us

Saturday, October 28

8:00 – Masters of Illusion

9:00 – World’s Funniest Animals

Tuesday, November 14

9:00 – Whose Line Is It Anyway?

All across the board here…

Well, let’s just go ahead and say here that The CW is clearly banking on the idea that some of these international shows are going to play well with viewers — or, at the very least, keep them afloat. We know that they were shifting even before the strike in an effort to try to save money and make themselves profitable. We just don’t think that there is a lot on here that is going to get people really excited, all things considered.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on FBoy Island, including a little bit more about Katie being cast

What do you most want to see moving into FBoy Island season 3 and some other shows on The CW?

Are you more eager to learn about the scripted shows? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other information soon.

(Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







