FBoy Island season 3: Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston to star

Before we get prepared for tonight’s The Bachelorette episode, why not share some news about a former star in Katie Thurston?

Just two years after her own stint as the lead concluded, Variety confirms in a new video (watch here) that the one-time lead is going to be one of the three stars of the next season of FBoy Island on The CW. The other leads have not been announced yet, but we imagine that we are going to be getting that within the relatively near future.

So why Katie? Well, we tend to think that a part of it is strategic on the part of the network. She’s a known name within the reality TV world and has a dedicated following. Also, she’s an aspiring stand-up comedian and there is benefit to her raising her profile at this point.

For those who didn’t know, there is also another fun connection between Bachelor Nation and FBoy Island, as executive producer Elan Gale worked on the ABC dating show for many years.

We’re sure that a few things are going to be different from the CW show in comparison to what we had over on its original HBO Max show. Take, for starters, that it’s on network TV now and because of that, the standards for language and content are going to be different. Also, we’re sure there are going to be a few different measures thrown in here in order to cut costs. In general, we know that this is one of those things that The CW is desperately looking to do at this particular moment in time.

Hopefully, a more specific premiere date for FBoy Island season 2 is going to be revealed soon.

