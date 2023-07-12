The White Lotus season 3 premiere date: The 2024 Emmy factor

Is there a chance that The White Lotus season 3 premieres on HBO in time to be eligible for the 2024 Emmys? This is something the network itself is currently thinking about.

Earlier today, the latest edition of the Mike White series cleaned house with a whole host of nominations, most notably in the Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress categories. The stage is set for a lot of showdowns in those fields, but we do still think that Jennifer Coolidge is a favorite to win more so than almost anyone else.

Now, when you consider the show’s acclaim, you can probably assume that HBO would want the series back in time to get more nominations next year. The cut-off date is June 1, and there is still time for it to premiere before that. We know the setting already in Thailand, plus the fact that Natasha Rothwell from the first season is returning.

However, there is a big impediment here that HBO head Casey Bloys points out in a Deadline piece reacting to the Emmy nominations today. The writers’ strike is ongoing, and unless it ends soon, it may be hard for The White Lotus to come back in time. Bloys still tried to express optimism that a deal can get done:

“The thing about the nominations, in general, is that it’s a very good reminder for everybody in this industry, that our industry is nothing without the talents of writers and actors and these nominations prove that. It’s my hope that we can figure out a deal that makes them feel worthy, and that they want to come back to work. Because obviously, when we’re all working together, and put out work like this, it’s exciting.”

Of course, we think the main way the writers will return is if networks like HBO make it clear that they are cared for financially and have job security — and also assured in writing that they won’t be replaced by AI down the road.

