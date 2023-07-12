The Blacklist series finale video: Paula returns!

We knew that there would be a lot of familiar faces coming back for The Blacklist series finale — why not add Paula to the list?

Entering the big episode, we know that one of the goals for Raymond Reddington is to evade the FBI at every turn. This is the ultimate game of “catch me if you can,” but how seriously is the character taking this? Is he playing with his food? Well, let’s just say that there is an argument for that!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

If you head over to Collider, you can see the latest example of that courtesy of a new sneak peek! Within this one James Spader’s character sits down for a goodbye to the aforementioned Paula, a great recurring character over the past few seasons. Her inclusion in the finale is another nod to the late, great Clark Middleton as Glen, who was one of Reddington’s most loyal associates. Paula is Glen’s mother, and any time that we see her we are, of course, reminded of the quirky DMV employee and what he brought to the table.

Reddington is a character who is quite sentimental to the people who show loyalty to him, so we can’t say that we are altogether shocked by the fact that he would want a goodbye here. With that being said, he is putting himself in grave danger by sticking around. Based on this sneak peek, it does feel as though the FBI came close to tracking him down here — or, at the very least, Dembe and Siya did. Eventually the series finale is going to lead to Reddington leaving New York — certain parts of the final episode were filmed in Spain, and that is where you will see the true conclusion to this story.

Related – Want to hear more of what James Spader had to say about The Blacklist series finale right now?

Who do you want to see appear over the course of The Blacklist series finale?

Go ahead and share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to then also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







