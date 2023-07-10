The Blacklist series finale: James Spader teases ending, journey

In just a few days we’re going to be seeing The Blacklist series finale … so what is it that we can say far in advance? Well, let’s just say that there are some big, super-emotional moments coming up!

At the center of the final two episodes, Raymond Reddington is going to be on the run and for the first time, he is really the target of his own list. The Task Force needs to bring him in to save their own futures; meanwhile, he wants to escape. Or, at the very least he claims that he wants to escape. It would not surprise us at all if there was another twist or something more coming that is not explicitly clear as of this particular moment.

So what does James Spader have to say right now about the ending? Check out a few fascinating comments he had courtesy of the Associated Press:

“I was very, very glad we were able to end it exactly the way we wanted to end it. It was deliberate and we weren’t taken by surprise in terms of when the ending was going to come … You’ll see that the ending has conviction and we commit to it.

“I really felt like this was complete and I loved how it really completed a circle, in a way … It wasn’t just an unbroken line from point A to point Z, but it was a circle of sorts.”

There is one other interesting tidbit worth noting from the interview — while the series finale filmed prior to the start of the writers’ strike, Spader ended up being the only executive producer who was able to work to help finish the final episodes in post-production. In a way, you could say that he has a bigger stamp on how the show ends than he has the entirety of the series, even if he has always been deeply involved.

What do you most want to see from James Spader through the final episodes of The Blacklist?

