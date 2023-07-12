Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4: Is G’iah alive?

Entering Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4 on Disney+ today, we expected answers on G’iah. After all, why would the producers make us suffer through some long period of time waiting on that?

Luckily, we did get a little bit of information on Emilia Clarke’s character early on. As so many anticipated, she is already a super-Skrull and because of that, she was able to heal from her wounds and is going to be okay. Or, at the very least she is okay physically. Whether or not she is emotionally is of course a totally different story. Just think about what happened at the end of the episode!

It is one thing to note that Talos is dead — or, at least that is the assumption we get. It is another thing altogether to note that the character died after a tense conversation with G’iah where the two did not end things on good terms. This is obviously going to haunt her, and it could be a part of some sort of super-tense showdown as we move into the next chapter of the series.

So what are we anticipating at this point? Well, that’s a hard question to really answer at this point … but revenge could be high on the list. Don’t you think that we’re going to be seeing even more of an effort to stop Gravik than before? That feels inevitable at this point.

Yet, how do you defeat someone who can heal themselves so quickly? That’s something that everyone will have to figure out, but we more than anticipate that G’iah is going to be at the center of it at this point. After all, it would be almost weird if she isn’t, given what we know this character is now very-much capable of doing…

