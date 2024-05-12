Saturday Night Live cold open: Mother’s Day messages, jokes

We anticipated that there would be something quite fun that emerged from this week’s Saturday Night Live with Maya Rudolph as the host. After all, former cast members do have more of a tendency to appear at the start of each show, and of course there was a ton of potential for what she could bring to the table.

So did we actually see Maya at the start of the episode? Well, let’s just say that in general this was not a typical cold open. We got a chance to actually see the mothers of various cast members! The moms of Kenan Thompson, Punkie Johnson, Chloe Fineman, Mikey Day, and other performers got a chance to take the stage and tell a joke or two. All of this was endearing and, at times, totally random. Marcello Hernandez’s mom roasting him for being short was one of the better parts of the night. The same goes for Bowen Yang’s mother claiming that Tom Brady was her Hall Pass.

Also, in a totally meta moment, Sarah Sherman got pitched by her mom to play the worm stuck in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s brain. (Honestly, we thought that this would be Bowen Yang getting the role, and it may sweet.) Another somewhat-meta moment was Please Don’t Destroy making it clear that they are only “kind of” a part of the cast, and ended up being joined by their fathers on-stage instead.

Maya was not featured in the cold open (her mother Minnie Riperton passed away in 1979), but maybe she would have if it was something a little bit more traditional. Rest assured, she is going to get plenty of other chances to shine over the course of the night, so we wouldn’t be altogether worried about that at all. She’ll have jokes, impressions, and everything else that she’s known for over the years.

