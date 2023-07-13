Mayans MC season 5 episode 9: Drea de Matteo (Wendy) turns up

We knew that Mayans MC season 5 episode 9 had the potential to be epic and emotional, and it is fair to say now the show delivered the goods.

How much so? Well, let’s just say that we had a chance in here to see the return of a super-familiar face in Drea de Matteo. The Sons of Anarchy actress came back in this episode as Wendy, Jax Teller’s ex and someone who went through it over the years. She’s now been clean for a long time, and she has a good perspective on her life … but she is still having to clean up some of his old messes.

Wendy’s return came about in a pretty interesting way, as EZ Reyes crashed his bike in the middle of the open road. She ended up giving him some sage wisdom that in sticking to this club and this life, he was missing what was in front of him. He was missing all the joy. He’d been so immersed in the war this season and the pain that he’d lost sight so much on who he was. A lot of the version of this guy from earlier on in the season was gone.

In the moment, it absolutely did feel like EZ was listening to her talk about how much wearing that jacket can destroy lives. However, we couldn’t be certain that the message would take when he got back home. Yet, it seemed like he did when he got back to Sofia and said that he wanted to be present and be there for her. He realized some of the error of his ways!

Unfortunately, he didn’t realize it earlier due to everything else that is already in motion, whether it be the attempts to take Potter down or some of the stunning reveals elsewhere, including the apparent death of Felipe Reyes.

(Photo: FX.)

