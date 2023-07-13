iCarly season 3 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Paramount+ you are going to have a chance to see iCarly season 3 episode 9 — so what can we say right now?

Well, the first order of business here is making the following — we are extremely close to the end of the season now. “iCreate a New Ecosystem” is going to have its own story but, at the same time, it has to set the stage for what’s coming. It has to look both towards the future and the present at the same exact time. We would say that there are going to be a lot of funny moments here, but also some emotional ones. Doesn’t there have to be some?

At the end of the day, the biggest question we think is worth wondering right now is rather simple: The future of Carly and Freddie. We don’t think the two are going to break up but at this point, they do have to start having more serious conversations about their future. This episode is where some of those could start, and then carry over to the finale.

For now, let’s just say that the title for the season 3 finale is “iHave A Proposal,” and we absolutely can say that this is meaningful. The table could be set for a lot of big stuff … but we certainly hope that there is no huge cliffhanger there. We don’t know if there will be any more after the fact! We just want to see Carly and Freddie happy — is that too much to ask after watching them for so many years?

As for the individual story of episode 9, we wouldn’t be surprised if it is more about the supporting characters. Why? That makes it easier to pave the road for the finale to be centered more about the two leads.

