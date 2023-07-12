Hijack season 1 episode 4: What are the demands?

Is your heart still pounding following the events of Hijack season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+? Let’s put it this way: We wouldn’t blame you if it was. This was as exciting and dramatic a story as you could’ve ever hoped to have … but there’s still a lot that we’re left to think about.

Take, for example, that envelope marked “demands” at the end of the episode. What exactly was in that, and what are we left to think about at the moment? Well, we do think that it comes back to the big question that has been at the core of the show since the beginning: What are the hijackers hoping to gain? Also, who is behind all of this?

We tried on a few occasions to pause the letter as it came on-screen. This was on the ground, and it’s clear that this was orchestrated and planned out on a few different fronts. Someone online was able to actually decipher what was in this letter — thanks to @yapybara on Twitter for the following:

On the 7th of January 2023 Edgar Hansen and John Bailey were wrongfully imprisoned as a direct result of this, flight KA29 – time and details below – has been hijacked

This is your opportunity to right that wrong

You have the time it takes for the plane to reach to reach London to release these men from prison, failure to do so, comply with subsequent instructions, or influence the progress of the airplane, will result in the death of 216 people on board.

So based on this, we do have a good sense at least as to why this is happening, and it makes us think that stopping this situation is going to be complicated and take people both on the ground and in the sky.

For Sam, the goal at the moment has to be rather simple: Keep people alive at all costs. That is the only hope for any of these people having a future.

What did you think about the events of Hijack season 1 episode 4?

Where do you think the story is going to be going from here? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for more.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

