Platonic season 2: If renewed, what would the story be?

At the time of this writing, it is true that there is no confirmation that a Platonic season 2 is going to happen over at Apple TV+. As a matter of fact, we’re not even sure that it could. We do think the creative team probably likes the relative ambiguity of the season 1 finale, which makes you question to some extent the relationship between Will (Seth Rogen) and Sylvia (Rose Byrne).

Is there something more between the two of them? Was this relationship about to take a romantic turn? We don’t think there is a clear answer, but our take on the season 1 finale is that the two felt something after Will got the job in San Diego. It is one of the reasons for the awkward car ride back, and another reason why they didn’t stay in touch as often after they moved. They each recognized that there was something about that interaction that they didn’t want to address.

Also, remember that in the closing minutes of the finale, Will thought Sylvia was about to have some serious conversation with him when she pulled him aside at the wedding. Instead, she wanted to talk about UFOs. Maybe it was her telling him that it was okay that the moment happened and they could move forward as friends.

Here’s the thing, though — if there is a season 2, what happened is hard to ignore. You can’t just tell the same story that you did in season 1! The show clearly performed well enough to come back. Now, the question is whether or not the creative team really wants to tell this story or not. It could get messy — really messy — and that may not want to be something that they cover.

If nothing else, we think that the first season of Platonic delivered exactly what they wanted — it got people talking. Also, it happened in a way we did not expect.

Related – Get more discussion on the Platonic season 1 finale

What do you think the story would be for a Platonic season 2 if it got renewed?

Share now in the comments, and also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







