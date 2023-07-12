America’s Got Talent: Trent Toney, firefighter, sings for his ex

We know that America’s Got Talent loves to create some creative moments, and let’s just say they did that tonight with Trent Toney.

So who is he? Well, he’s a firefighter from Oregon who also just so happens to sing and play piano. He said at the start of the audition that he was still in love with his ex, who he got together with when he was really young. He even performed a song in “Always and Lately” that was about her!

Before the performance even started, though, Trent ended up on a video-call with said ex with Heidi Klum taking part. This was all so ridiculous and cheesy, and on the other side of it our big hope was just that he didn’t stink. It would be so cringe-worthy if he was actually bad. That’s especially the case since said ex was on video-call throughout the entire performance. The show cut to commercial before he actually started to sing, which did draw out the tension further.

Now, the good news: He wasn’t bad! Actually, he was really good. While he is definitely raw as a performer, you could tell he put his entire all into this performance. We think that America is really going to like him — he’s got a relatable job and honestly, we know a lot more about him than the majority of people who audition on the show.

Of course, we’re also so invested in his relationship that we’re gonna be so bummed if things don’t work out. Why can’t these crazy kids find a way to make things work in this world? We imagine that we’re going to get some sort of update in the event that he does make it to the live shows further on down the road. (As of right now, they are apparently still not together.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent

What did you think about Trent Toney and his America’s Got Talent audition tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







