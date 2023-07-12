The Rookie season 6: Is Nathan Fillion’s future in question?

Is there any reason to be worried about Nathan Fillion’s future on The Rookie season 6? We at least understand the reason for questions.

After all, consider the Superman: Legacy casting news that came out here today. According to a report from Vanity Fair, Fillion has landed a role in the James Gunn-directed movie as Guy Gardner, someone with significant Green Lantern ties. (We don’t want to say too much more in fear of sharing comic spoilers.) Nathan has a history of working with Gunn that goes back for many years, and has made appearances in a number of his films. By virtue of that, we can’t say that we’re shocked that he would be turning up here.

Now, here’s where things get complicated. The Rookie has been renewed already for a season 6, and we don’t think that it is altogether crazy at this point to question how the actor could balance both of these things at the same time. Is that something that he is really going to be able to do? We know that the ABC drama is on hold right now due to the writers’ strike, but there is a hope that at some point, we will see things change here. (Just pay the writers already!)

Given that there is no word that Fillion will be departing The Rookie, we tend to imagine that he will find a way to balance out both projects. He doesn’t have to be in every scene as John Nolan, and he also won’t be #1 on the call sheet for the Superman project. for the time being, we wouldn’t be altogether worried about things, but there is a chance that he misses an episode or two of The Rookie. We wouldn’t be that shocked if this is worked out, and it enables him to pursue this project and also keep his full-time gig.

For now, neither Nathan nor ABC has said all that much about it.

