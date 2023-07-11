How I Met Your Father season 3: Is Sophie, Sid romance brewing?

While there may not be an official How I Met Your Father season 3 at Hulu as of this writing, we certainly are optimistic. Not only does this show have a dedicated following, but we are nowhere close to getting answers at the moment.

Have we met the Father of Sophie’s future son? Most likely, but there are still questions about who it is and how he and Hilary Duff’s character come together.

Personally, we don’t think that it’s Jesse. At this point, that feels like it is far too obvious. The two do care about each other, but at the same time, that doesn’t mean that they are endgame. Instead, remember that there have been some hints as of late that point us in another direction — one that suggest that Sophie and Sid, of all people, could have a chance.

So what are the odds that we end up with these two characters together? Well, remember that Sid and Hannah are seemingly done and beyond just that, Hannah seemed to be aware that there could be something between her potential soon-to-be-ex and Sophie. She questioned if she was someone he had gotten too close to at a point in their marriage. His response was genuine surprise, but we don’t think he sees what could be between them. We don’t think Sophie sees it either … at least as of yet. The two did spend a lot of time together in the final episodes of season 2, and it was a reminder of what they have in common.

Sometimes, the best love stories aren’t that obvious, and this feels absolutely like the most fun direction the writers could go. Yet, in order to pull this off, the Hulu comedy probably needs at least two more seasons — after all, we aren’t anywhere close to it now! Let’s just say that there are several boxes that would need to be checked off first.

