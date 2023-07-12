The Blacklist series finale: Will it have extended run time?

In just over 24 hours, The Blacklist series finale is going to arrive on NBC — and we’re not sure we are emotionally prepared for it. How can we be?

Well, we come into this episode from a place where we never want to see the show end and by virtue of that, of course we’d want some sort of extended installment! Given that so many other shows get that, are we going to have the same for the James Spader drama?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that this answer is a little bit complicated. How so? Well, technically we are getting a two-hour finale tomorrow night, but it is really just two standard-length episodes. There are no plans for either one of them to go past the typical 42-44 minute run time. If The Blacklist was not a network TV show, maybe that would be different. However, longer-than-usual episodes at a place like NBC are somewhat rare, with This Is Us serving as an exception more so than a rule.

By the end of the series finale, it is our hope that we’re going to have a satisfying conclusion to Reddington’s story, one that does not feel rushed. We may always want more, but we at least want some loose ends tied up! There is no real reason why that shouldn’t be the case, especially when you consider the fact that the writers have known that this would be the last episode for quite some time. We hope that there is a chance to get answers on a few different things with Reddington.

Also, are there still exciting things ahead for the Task Force? We sure hope so, as they very much deserve it after all they’ve gone through.

