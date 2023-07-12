The Bachelorette episode 4: Why is Brayden still there?

We know that there are going to be seeing The Bachelorette episode 4 next week, and there is one thing we are shocked about. Somehow, Brayden is still a part of the season, as strange as it is to say. He just got a one-on-one date with Charity Lawson and on the basis of that alone, you can argue that she doesn’t want to give up on him.

Yet, she has been given some reasons by the guys to give up on him. So how close was she really to taking back that rose on this past episode? Well, let’s just say a little bit closer than you would think. In speaking on the subject further to Entertainment Weekly, here is some of what host Jesse Palmer had to say:

At first I didn’t think she’d do it, but after our second chat, I ran back to watch and was legitimately 50/50 on what she was going to do! I think in the end, Charity really likes Brayden, and doesn’t want to quit on him because she is so nurturing and patient (she’s a therapist, after all). I believe Charity believes Brayden can get to a place where he feels more comfortable in this environment, so that he can see himself getting down on a knee in the end.

We still would argue that there isn’t anything wrong with Brayden not being sure he can propose at the end — a lot of people on this show feel that way, and it’s better she knows it now than later. His bigger problem is him blabbing to the other guys about this and really, his overall demeanor in the house. He makes a habit of rubbing everyone the wrong way and doesn’t seem interested at all in changing that.

