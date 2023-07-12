Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We don’t think it will shock anyone to know that we want more episodes and soon. As for whether or not we’re going to get them … let’s just say that this is where things do get a little bit more complicated.

Also, let’s just say that this is where we also continue to become a little bit of a broken record. After all, there is no installment of any of these shows on the air tonight, and nor will there be for quite some time.

At this point in most years, we are at a point when production is gearing up to start in the Windy City. However, things are rather different this time around, and for a handful of reasons. The writers’ strike has been going on for an extremely long period of time and for now, it does not appear as though it’s going to be ending anytime soon. That’s the first major impediment to these shows coming back, as it cannot happen without there being any scripts. There’s also the looming threat of an actors’ strike, and that is something else that you have to consider at the moment.

The longer the writers’ strike lasts, the more likely it is that we don’t see this franchise back at any point this calendar year. There is still a chance for it, but things do have to get moving sooner rather than later.

Our big hope

Why can’t the writers get what they deserve? The networks and streaming services have to realize eventually that public sentiment is not on their side and there are ways to get a deal done. Without that, losing One Chicago is a huge financial blow, given that this is one of the most successful franchises on network TV at the moment.

