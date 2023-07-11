Top Chef season 21: Kristen Kish to replace Padma Lakshmi

Weeks after the departure of Padma Lakshmi on Top Chef, the Bravo series has figured out a new host — and it is a familiar face!

Today, the network confirmed the former champion Kristen Kish is coming on board as the new host of the series. Since winning the show she has gone on to have a successful career both in television and in food, and when you think about that, it felt like she was a favorite of many to take on the gig from the beginning. This allows fellow judges Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons to hold on to their previous positions without any changes, and there’s also not that much of a need for some extended on-the-job training here. Kish already knows a good bit about the production of the show, and she will be able to fit right in.

Also, she does bring something to the series that Padma never has before — actual experience within the world of the show as a contestant.

In a statement, here is what Kish had to say about the new role:

“Top Chef is where I started my journey — first as a competing chef, then a guest judge and now as host, I have the honor of helping to continue to build this brand … I’m thrilled to sit alongside Gail and Tom as we get to know new incredible chefs and see what they cook up. It feels like coming home.”

So where will season 21 be set? Bravo has settled in on Wisconsin, which is a place with a pretty interesting food background. (Yes, we do expect a lot of competitions themed around cheese.) Based on everything that we are hearing right now, it does feel a little bit like the show is going to be going somewhat back to basics, at least in that it is staying stateside and we imagine there will be all-new contestants.

(Photo: Bravo.)

