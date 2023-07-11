Magnum PI season 5 part 2 ratings: How they still matter

We know that there are a lot of people out there eager for news on the Magnum PI front, and there are a lot of campaigns still going strong. We know of petitions, fan letters, and a whole lot more going on to convince NBC to reverse their decision to cancel the show.

Would we love to come on here to trumpet some sort of huge update all about the future? Absolutely but at this point, we have to be aware of how unlikely it is that major news is going to come out in the relatively near future … and there are some business-related reasons for that. We’ve noted before that the writers’ strike is simply an excuse rather than a reason for the show’s cancellation, but regardless, we tend to think that NBC won’t make many announcements on scripted programming until it is over. The only thing that they might do is release an updated fall schedule. Meanwhile, there is also a looming threat of an actors’ strike that also cannot be ignored, one that could further rock the entire industry.

(Can all of these people just receive what they deserve? Will the networks and streaming services stop looking at AI as a way to save money? We can only hope…)

Anyhow, there is still a chance that Magnum PI season 5 part 2 ends up premiering earlier than expected and regardless, there is still a lot to think about in terms of how it could help the future. If the ratings end up being stronger than expected, there is always a chance that the show comes back — though that could depend heavily on signing people to new deals to come back.

Of course, a part of this could also be dependent on whether or not the show gets the same or a better timeslot. While season 5 episode 1 significantly improved NBC’s performance Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. during the winter / spring, it still had a poor lead-in and this night historically has been rough for the network. We do continue to wonder what would happen if it was on a different night, and also surrounded by stronger shows.

We’d obviously love some sort of good news about a season 6 long before season 5 returns; in the interim, though, this is all worth thinking about.

Are you still hoping to see a Magnum PI season 6 happen?

