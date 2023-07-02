Magnum PI season 6 renewal hopes: The impact on the billboards

This weekend, there were headlines around the world of Magnum PI and this time around, we tend to think they are overwhelmingly positive. How many shows have a fan following willing to put up digital billboards for two straight years — and in this instance, in multiple different cities?

We should remind you first and foremost that no matter what happens from here, the support this show has is nothing short of remarkable. The fans keep fighting for more, and we’ve said personally that it would be nice for the cast, crew, and writers to have a chance to end the show on their own terms as opposed to getting the rug pulled out from under them. We know that prior to the cancellation last month, there was some optimism around a renewal happening.

(We know that the writers’ strike may be cited as a reason for the cancellation, but that’s more of an excuse. The situation here is far more complicated.)

Anyway, we thought it would be useful to map out what the impact will be of these billboards, starting with the idea that if NBC reverses their decision, they have a chance to play the hero and get some positive press … or do they, given that they canceled the show in the first place? Well, if nothing else, it buys them some loyalty. It’s also garnering support from the cast; we’ve already seen both Stephen Hill and Amy Hill discuss them publicly. We’ve learned to never say never when it comes to the prospects of a show coming back, no matter the circumstance. We do think that this sort of move at least leads to some conversations among higher-ups.

The biggest thing we all need to have now is patience, even while we all cross our fingers and hope for some good news. We’re in the midst of an extended holiday break; if there is any sort of news that trickles in, it probably will not be until July 5. There’s also a chance it may not be until the writers’ strike is resolved. (Like we said, it’s going to be used wrongfully as an excuse until then.) We recognize that this is an uphill battle, but crazy things have happened in the TV world. They smart thing about the billboards is that they are able to command a lot of press at a time where frankly, there’s not much else happening when it comes to news. We tend to think that’s a good thing.

Related – Read more now about the Magnum PI billboards

How optimistic are you at this point about a possible Magnum PI season 6, whether it be at NBC or elsewhere?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







