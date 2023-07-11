The Blacklist season 10 episode 21: Reddington advises Dembe

When The Blacklist series finale airs on Thursday night, we imagine big moments between a number of different characters.

So what is the focus going to be here? Well, let’s just say that Raymond Reddington and Dembe Zuma are both in the spotlight. This is one of the most meaningful relationships that exists within the world of the show. They’ve been friends and companions for decades and beyond just that, they have a deep emotional understanding of each other. Dembe does not want to see Reddington die; because of that, he may be willing to jeopardize his own future in order to help him.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on THE BLACKLIST season 10!

As a result of this, let’s just say that James Spader’s character is going to be handing over some advice in what may be the first of the two episodes ahead. If you head over to Entertainment Tonight, you can see a sneak peek where Reddington tells Dembe he needs to stop doing anything to help him. In doing so, he is only continuing to jeopardize his own future. Dembe is one of the few people to not only be able to leave the criminal world behind, but he’s an FBI agent! Reddington may not be willing to voluntarily turn himself in, but he still wants the best for his former cohort. With that, he tells him to track him down to the best of his ability.

We still stand by what we have said for the majority of the week: Reddington, while on the run, may still be doing his best in order to ensure that the Task Force ends up out of prison. He doesn’t want to go there, but we also think he may have a trick up his sleeve in order to help them. Why not cross our fingers and hope for the best? This may be a dark show, but it could still have a happy ending.

Related – James Spader speaks more about The Blacklist series finale right now

What do you think is going to happen for Reddington and Dembe during The Blacklist season 10 episode 21?

Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back for some other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







