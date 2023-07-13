MasterChef season 13 episode 7 spoilers: A firefighter challenge

Next week on Fox, you are going to have a chance to see MasterChef season 13 episode 7 — want to know more about it?

Well, first and foremost, we should really note that the show is 100% back on the air next week! We know that there have been hiatuses as of late, but that does not mean that we are about to be getting another one here. Instead, next week’s new episode is instead going to return to a bit of an old staple with this franchise: Watching the contestants cook for enormous groups of people. This time around, said group consists of firefighters and emergency workers. The idea here is that you are helping to give back to heroes who do a lot for the community. (We always wonder how some of these people get rounded up to take part of something like this.)

Below, you can check out the full MasterChef season 13 episode 7 synopsis with other info all about what lies ahead:

The home chefs face their first team challenge when they’re tasked with pairing up with another region and grilling a delicious meal for 101 firefighters and emergency personnel in the all-new “Trial by Fire: Field Challenge” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, July 19 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1307) (TV-14 L)

We will admit that creatively, this is not our favorite sort of challenge that we’ve seen on the show over the years. One of the big competitions we always prefer on this show are the ones that are themed more on creativity than anything else — that way, we actually learn more about the people! These tend to feel a little bit more like Hell’s Kitchen.

In the end, we’ll just wait and see if there is something else about this episode that makes us excited. If nothing else, maybe we will figure out a singular person to root for?

(Photo: Fox.)

