Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox after season 13 hiatus?

Is MasterChef new tonight on Fox? We know that there has been a break the past two weeks, with the reason being tied to the July 4 holiday.

Well, let’s start off here by sharing some of the good news — you are going to be seeing the cooking competition back in a matter of hours! Hopefully there is going to be a nice run of installments over the next several weeks and over the course of those, you will have a chance to see a lot of new challenges — and opportunities to get to know the contestants further. After all, both of these things do matter in a particularly significant way.

Below, you can see the full MasterChef season 13 episode 6 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

The remaining home chefs are back in the kitchen with their first Mystery Box Challenge – apples! With both sweet and savory flavors on the table, the chef with immunity is tasked with assigning each region which kind of dish to cook in the all-new “Apple Mystery Box” episode of MasterChef: United Tastes of America airing Wednesday, July 12 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (MCH-1306) (TV-14 L)

We know that the show has invested a good bit in the big twist at the heart of the season and with that in mind, we don’t think we’re going to see the “United Tastes of America” twist is going to be going anywhere in the near future. We just hope that we stay invested in the contestants for a good while over the weeks and months ahead.

Who will win?

We wish that we could come out here and say that there was some sort of overwhelming favorite, but there’s not. At the moment, we would actually argue that the show is pretty balanced with everyone who is left. If it stays that way, it is pretty darn easy to be happy with the end result.

