The Bachelorette episode 4 spoilers: Charity & Brayden’s future?

Next week on ABC you will have a chance to see The Bachelorette episode 4 — do you want to know more all about it now? Well, there is a lot to prepare for here!

First and foremost, we are going to be dealing potentially more with the aftermath of what happened tonight with Aaron B., Charity, and Brayden. Are we stunned that he isn’t sure if he wants to propose yet? Hardly. Remember that this is week 3, and it’s also something that does not always happen at the end of the show. We do think that Brayden’s attitude rubs everyone the wrong way, and he is clearly one of the most obnoxious people this season.

With that being said, would some of his comments hit differently if he was a little bit more humble? At this point, we do tend to think so. His biggest issue is that his attitude with Charity versus the other guys is different, and that is what leads to a lot of these things going south.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

