The Bachelorette episode 3: Did Charity eliminate Warwick?

Tonight on The Bachelorette episode 3, we had a chance to learn a little bit about Charity and Warwick … or, did we?

This has to be one of the strangest one-on-one dates of all time, mostly because at this point, we honestly don’t really know what Warwick was cast on this show. He seems like a nice-enough guy, but he’s extremely shy and doesn’t have a lot of a personality that pops on-camera. He didn’t know how to talk to Charity and the two just didn’t have that much of a connection at all. She apparently gave him the date to explore if there was something more between the two of them but unfortunately, she got her answer pretty early on — there just wasn’t a whole lot else to really dive into here. We’re not sure that this should be thought of as a controversial opinion but if you’re on this show, opening up is important!

Even after Warwick was sent out of the show, he still didn’t seem all that engaged … he fell asleep in the middle of his interview upon leaving the date! It ultimately feels a little bit like he didn’t really know what it was that he signed up for and because of that, he eventually realized himself that this show was not for him.

Also, he clearly likes to be in bed at a certain time! We almost hope that he goes on Bachelor in Paradise, if for no other reason than that he is so strange and we haven’t had a lot of other contestants like him over the years. At some point, doesn’t being different matter? We’d take him over a hundred more generic dude-bros we have had a chance to see on this show over the years.

Related – Be sure to get more news on The Bachelorette, including the fantasy suites later on

Were you surprised by Charity and Warwick’s date over the course of The Bachelorette episode 3?

Go ahead and let us know below! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







