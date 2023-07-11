Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Is Karsyn in trouble?

As we try to prepare ourselves for Claim to Fame season 2 episode 4 on ABC next week, is Karsyn suddenly in danger?

Well, we do think that she is suddenly starting to find herself as a target, and there may be one simple reason for this. After all, she is one of the under-the-radar favorites to win the whole thing at the moment! She has done a good job being able to keep her identity a secret and because of that, people are starting to become worried about her. That is especially true for Money and Shayne, who are two of the bigger players out there right now. They are being blamed seemingly for shifting Jane in the wrong direction with Chris, though we’d argue that she did that to herself as much as anyone else did.

The thing that is going to make things really tough here for Shayne in particular is that a lot of people have already figured out that she is related to Eddie Murphy. If she loses a challenge, she is a really easy out for a lot of people who are just looking to stick around in the competition. That is something that she has to be aware of and beyond just that, she needs to brace herself accordingly for it. There are going to be some people who are big-time ready to target her, no matter what the circumstances for that are. If she doesn’t get safety, she will have to then rely hard on her social game.

What we do at least like about this season right now is that for as many sure-fire people there are in the competition right now who could be guessed easily, there are a few others who we would still classify as great unknowns. The more of that mixture that you have, we tend to think the better off things are.

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for some chaos — but some quality gameplay at the same time.

