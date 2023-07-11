Stars on Mars adds Paul Pierce, Andy Richter, Ashley Iaconetti

Tonight, Stars on Mars season 1 unveiled a crop of four all-new people, and let’s just say we were somewhat surprised, all things considered.

Tonight, Paul Pierce, Andy Richter, Cat Cora, and Ashley Iaconetti were officially confirmed as the latest entries into the competition, and they all bring a lot of personality to the table. So, do you want to learn more about them? Well, we are absolutely happy to help in this particular occasion.

Paul Pierce – Well, let’s just say that he is one of the more famous NBA players of the past 25 years. He is a Boston Celtics legend and beyond that, a champion. We haven’t ever seen him on reality TV before, so he actually is a really fun person to throw into the mix at this point.

Andy Richter – By far, this is the announcement that surprised us the most. After all, he is best-known for being Conan O’Brien’s sidekick and he’s probably the biggest entertainment-related celebrity who is currently on this show. He’s also the perfect sort of fish-out-of-water person for a show like this.

Cat Cora – She is a celebrity chef, and also someone who is not a stranger to reality television. Out of these four mentioned, she’s probably the most surprising one to come into the group.

Ashley Iaconetti – Definitely the most surprising choice, mostly because of the fact that we only really know her from her participation in the Bachelor franchise. She did find love over on Bachelor in Paradise, but we do remain somewhat surprised by the fact that we are ultimately seeing her here! Let’s just say that she has been at the center of a lot of dramatic moments over the years and with that in mind, she could bring a little bit of that to the table here.

