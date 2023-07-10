Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4: How G’iah may survive

We know entering Secret Invasion season 1 episode 4 that there is at least a decent chance that the character of G’iah is dead, even if that is not something that anyone wants. Emilia Clarke’s character is one of the best things about the Marvel – Disney+ series, and we would love to see more dimensions to who she is for the rest of the season.

So is there a good chance of that? We tend to think so. It may be us in denial, but after already killing off Maria Hill and having that death stick, we have a hard time thinking this one will. As for the reason why? Well, there are a few different things to keep in mind here.

For starters, there’s a chance that G’iah is already a Super-Skrull, and that could enable her to heal a little bit faster. If she was a normal Skrull, we have a hard time thinking that she would make it … but is there some sort of surprise medical advancement? Is there another twist coming that we don’t know about?

We do think that for at least some of episode 4, Secret Invasion could keep us all waiting for the truth. It makes sense for the show to spend a little time having us wonder, and then reveal something big about G’iah that sets the stage for the end of the season. Who doesn’t love a few good twists? We also know already that this is a show that often does a really good job of having a lot of things bubble underneath the surface. The longer that they could do that here, the better off it could prove to be.

After all, consider that we’ve seen so far! There have been some really great cliffhangers throughout the series to date.

